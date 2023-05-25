Sewage in Jambhulwadi Lake caused fishes to die: Study

A study carried out by Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce has found that the mixing of sewage, washing of vehicles and deposition of building raw material is leading to degradation of the Jambhulwadi Lake.

Around three to four tonnes of dead fish were seen floating on the banks of the Jambhulwadi Lake recently. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around three to four tonnes of dead fish were seen floating on the banks of the Jambhulwadi Lake recently. According to the study, the mass mortality of fish is due to low oxygen levels in the water.

Following the incident, which occurred in the second week of May, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) called the Modern College and requested their laboratory of aquatic animals to conduct the study and inquire regarding the mass mortality of fish. People on their morning walks were shocked to see hundreds of fish floating on the surface.Officials from the Sahkarnagar ward office gathered samples for the laboratory and the research team also visited the site.

The college submitted its findings on May 24. As per the study, one of the reasons for mass mortality of fish in Jambhulwadi Lake is sewage. The lake has become the main drainage line of sewage of nearby housing societies that might have badly affected the fish. The report also stated that varying temperatures might also be a cause as there is very low amount of dissolved oxygen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other reasons are anthropogenic activities like washing vehicles, illegal fishing methods, deposition of building raw material in the lake, stated the study

PMC report

As per the report submitted to the PMC, the Jambhulwadi Lake was constructed in 1972 for domestic and agriculture use. Due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the area turned into a massive hub for small housing societies and industries. Several small scale industries are housed here and there is no agriculture activity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON