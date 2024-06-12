Sule inspects rain-hit areas, slams govt for neglect of infra

Pune: Political parties kept Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale busy with various demands on Tuesday after the civic administration failed to carry out effective pre-monsoon works that caused waterlogging in many areas during the heavy rains on Saturday. NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule visited places that reported waterlogging on Sinhagad Road, Katraj, and Model Colony before holding a meeting with the civic chief. (HT)

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule visited places that reported waterlogging on Sinhagad Road, Katraj, and Model Colony before holding a meeting with the civic chief.

Sule said, “Despite having power at all levels, the ruling parties have failed to provide basic infrastructure to cities. We demand an inquiry into all pre-monsoon works.”

The city was lashed by torrential rains on Saturday evening with Shivajinagar area recording more than 100 mm rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate along with the party office-bearers also met Bhosale and drew his attention to the inadequate rain-related works.