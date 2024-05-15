Summer science camp for students at SPPU from May 22

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) organised a ‘Summer Science Camp’ for schoolchildren to foster an interest in science among children. The camp, hosted by the varsity’s Centre for Science Education and Communication, will be open to kids from classes 5 to 9 from May 22 to June 4. Also, various concepts will be presented through demonstrations. (HT PHOTO)

The university’s Centre for Science Education and Communication runs a variety of programmes that introduce science to schoolchildren in an engaging and enjoyable manner.

As per the information given by SPPU, in this camp, expert guides will interact with the students on various topics like scientific education through toys, waste to sustainable, interaction with fossils and fossil skeletons, microscopes, nature labs, extraordinary magnetism, light and colour, fun chemistry, mechatronics, kitchen science, the world of bees. Also, various concepts will be presented through demonstrations. Along with this, in some camps, students will be able to prepare items themselves and take them home. This camp will be conducted in both Marathi and English languages.

For more information about registering for the camp, interested students and their parents can visit http://www.unipune.ac.in/ or http://sciencepark.unipune.ac.in/.