Sunetra Pawar gets emotional on “outsider” remark

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominee for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat Sunetra Pawar on Saturday became emotional when reporters asked her reaction to her father-in-law Sharad Pawar’s recent remarks about original Pawars and the outsiders. On Saturday, when Sunetra Pawar was asked about Sharad Pawar’s remark calling her ‘outsider’, she did not respond, and instead, got emotional and preferred not to speak. She was campaigning in the Hinjewadi area. (HT FILE)

Earlier on Thursday, referring to Ajit Pawar’s appeal to Baramati voters to support a candidate with the Pawar surname in the Lok Sabha elections, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had countered it saying, there is the original Pawar and one coming from outside.

“There is nothing wrong in seeking votes for Pawar. There is the original Pawar and one coming from outside,” Sharad Pawar said.

Responding to Sunetra Pawar’s getting emotional, Supriya Sule said, “I havn’t seen it but if there were tears then only she can answer why there were tears.”

Sule said what Pawar senior said was only a response to Ajit Pawar’s remarks on voting for “Pawar” and he did not such much barring two words. “Through such tactics, the opposition is trying to politically finish off Sharad Pawar, but they wont succeed.”

Rohit Pawar, another leader of Sharad Pawar led NCP said, “Its her personal choice to react in a way she has. But Ajit dada has already said not to become emptional.”