Sunetra Pawar to file Baramati bypoll nomination on Monday

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set to file her nomination for the Baramati assembly bypoll on Monday. Senior Mahayuti leaders, including Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal, are expected to remain present during the filing of nominations. With Sunetra Pawar’s candidature now clear, the bypoll is expected to draw attention. Party sources said she is likely to resign from her Rajya Sabha seat after the election, allowing the party to nominate another candidate. (HT FILE)

The announcement was made by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jay Pawar after he held a meeting with party workers in Baramati on Saturday.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Ajit Pawar, with the Election Commission announcing fresh elections for the key constituency.

Jay said the alliance has also invited chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to be present during the filing of nominations. “As Mahayuti partners, we have invited the chief minister to remain present,” he said.

On the possibility of an uncontested election, he said there is a sentiment in favour of it. “It is the wish of many Baramati residents that this election be unopposed. But in a democracy, everyone has the right to contest. If any party or individual wants to contest, they can. We are confident about the outcome,” he said.

He added that it is difficult to imagine Baramati politics without Ajit Pawar. “There are also efforts from leaders of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) for an unopposed election,” he said.

However, the Congress has indicated it may field a candidate, raising uncertainty over whether the bypoll will be uncontested.

Responding to questions on why he cancelled recent press briefings regarding an aircraft accident issue, he said, “Some concerns have already been raised by Rohit Pawar. I did not want to create confusion. Let us wait for the final report.”

With Sunetra Pawar’s candidature now clear, the bypoll is expected to draw attention. Party sources said she is likely to resign from her Rajya Sabha seat after the election, allowing the party to nominate another candidate.