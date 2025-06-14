Supriya Sule rules out alliance with Ajit Pawar or BJP in upcoming municipal elections

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has ruled out any alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming municipal elections. For the last few weeks, there have been rumours about the likelihood of both NCP factions coming together. (HT)

Sule is on a tour of Pune district during which she visited newly-appointed municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to discuss various issues related to her Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, Baramati.

Sule told media persons: “In a democracy, there should be dialogue. We should meet all party leaders and this is Maharashtra’s tradition. But in the coming elections, we will never go with the BJP.”

Recently, state president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Sunil Tatkare, had said, “We have entered an alliance with the BJP and we will remain with them. If someone wants to join us, they should accept this principle.”

Whereas the city president of the NCP (SP), Prashant Jagtap, said, “Supriya Sule has made it clear that there will be no alliance with the BJP or Ajit Pawar-led party. We are prepared to contest the municipal elections and ready to face them.”

For the last few weeks, there have been rumours about the likelihood of both NCP factions coming together. Recently however, both parties celebrated ‘Foundation Day’ in Pune, sending out a clear message that there will be no merger of the two factions. It is now clear that the two NCP factions will contest the upcoming civic elections separately and against each other.