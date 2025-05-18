Surat man arrested within 24 hours in cyber fraud case

A 22-year-old office boy working in a lawyer’s firm located in Surat was arrested in a cyber fraud case worth ₹1.95 crore reported in Bhosari MIDC. The accused has been identified as Jenil Vasantbhai Waghela, 22, a resident of Kamrej in Surat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on May 15, and the accused was arrested on May 16 at around 12:25 pm.

At around 11 am, the accountant of a private company located in Bhosari MIDC received a WhatsApp call from the fraudster. The caller used a profile picture of the director of the company and asked the accountant to transfer ₹1.95 crore to the client of the company for the compilation of the urgent project.

The accountant, without verification, transferred the said money. When the company director got a transaction message on his mobile, he came to know about the fraud and immediately approached the cyber cell Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Police immediately began an investigation and realised ₹95 lakh was withdrawn from various parts of the state. Police froze the bank account and were successful in avoiding withdrawal of ₹1 crore.

According to assistant police inspector Pravin Swami of the cyber cell, Pimpri Chinchwad, this was the first attempt of the accused, and he received fraudulent money by charging 1% commission.

“At around 1 pm, the complainant approached us. Acting swiftly after the technical analysis, we came to know that the amount was withdrawn from Surat ATM. Already, one of our team members was there related to another case. We have asked him to arrest the suspect,’’ he said.

Police are now on the lookout for other accused involved in the case.

A case has been filed at the cyber police station Pimpri Chinchwad under sections 316 (2), 318(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.