Suresh Gosavi is new SPPU vice-chancellor

After a wait of over a year, Suresh Wamangir Gosavi has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday.

Suresh Wamangir Gosavi has been appointed as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) (HT PHOTO)

Ramesh Bais, Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of public universities, announced the appointments of V-Cs at SPPU, Mumbai University, and Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli.

According to the Governor’s office, Ravindra Kulkarni has been appointed the V-C at Mumbai University and Sanjay Ghanshyam Bhave of Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli.

Gosavi is a senior professor at the department of physics, SPPU. He is also the head of department of environmental science at the varsity.

Of the 27 candidates who applied for the V-C post, the Vice-Chancellor search committee shortlisted Prof Sanjay Dhole, Prof Gosavi, Prof Parag Kalkar, and Prof Avinash Kumbhar from SPPU; and Prof Vijay Phulari from Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Interviews of all shortlisted five candidates were conducted by the Governor on May 26.

“I am very much delighted to be appointed as the vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University. SPPU will make concerted efforts to effectively implement the new educational policy in the academics of university and affiliated colleges. Special attention will be given to the implementation of the policy in the first year degree courses. SPPU will certainly try to improve its educational quality in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). My focus will be on restoring the ranking of Pune university,” said Gosavi after his appointment.

SPPU was awaiting a full-time V-C since May 2022 after Nitin Karmalkar retired and the additional charge was given to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, the then vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad.

Once alumnus, now top post

Gosavi completed his MSc PhD from the University of Pune, now known as SPPU. He has also presented research papers in various subjects. His research interests, include lithography and pattern transfer using plasma polymerisation, dry electron beam synthesis, multi-electron beam lithography system design, nanomaterials, nanotechnology, microfluidics, soft lithography.