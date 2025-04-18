Suspended cop appears at Pune airport

Suspended Beed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kasale, who has levelled serious allegations against senior police officers of offering him ₹50 crore to kill former minister Dhananjay Munde’s aide Walmik Karad in a staged encounter, appeared before mediapersons at Pune airport around 9 pm on Thursday. According to airport sources, Kasale couldn’t be taken into custody since there was no communication from Beed police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Karad is key accused in the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

According to airport sources, Kasale couldn’t be taken into custody since there was no communication from Beed police.

Kasale reiterated allegations against the state government and top police officials. He claimed, “I was approached by a police officer, who asked me to accept the money and threatened that I would be dismissed if I refused. He is Karad’s pointman in the police force and has been posted at the same place for four years.”

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9 last year allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company.

Karad is among the eight persons arrested so far and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).