Suspension of property tax collection in merged villages affects Pune civic body’s coffers

Due to the state government’s order to halt the collection of income tax arrears in 34 villages within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), there’s been a significant impact on the revenue of the civic body. Officials say they have to collect ₹ 1,246 crore in property tax from 34 merged areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC aimed to collect ₹2,400 crores in the financial year 2023-24, which included income tax from villages and arrears. However, the civic body fell short of its revenue target and collected only ₹2,153 so far.

Officials say they have to collect ₹1,246 crore in property tax from 34 merged areas.

Sunil Mate, assistant municipal commissioner of property tax department of PMC,said, “We have appealed to property tax holders to pay the outstanding amount. We are expecting around ₹ 100 crore till March 31.”

The city administration started sealing properties of those who haven’t paid, but they stopped after state government directives before imposing Lok Sabha election code of conduct.

PMC data shows there are about 4.25 lakh properties in these areas, with 3.75 lakh included in the tax. They need to collect about ₹ 985 crore from 11 areas and ₹ 261 crore from 23 villages.

At present, PMC has imposed a two per cent penalty per month on arrears of property tax. It goes more than 24 per cent per year. Due to penalty, outstanding property tax of 34 merged villages has crossed the mark of ₹1,000 crore.