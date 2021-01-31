Swargate to Katraj BRT route inspection done, PMPML says ready to start service

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has almost completed the civic work on the Swargate to Katraj Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route making way for the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to resume bus service on the route soon.

On January 29, a joint inspection of the route was carried out by PMC and PMPML officials.

PMC’s executive engineer Amar Shinde said, “Yesterday, we visited the site with PMPML officials and gave them a demo of the facilities they had asked for. The major work has been completed. The minor work which is in the process will be over in a day or two. There is no problem to open the corridor.”

Shriniwas Kandul, chief engineer from PMC’s electrical department said, “Doors of the bus stops have been put in place. Signal synchronization has been done and barricades have been closed. Major work has been completed.”

From the last two months, the issue of starting the BRT route was in discussion. In 2020, Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol announced to start the bus service by January 1, 2021, whereas due to the lack of necessary safety arrangements and infrastructure PMPML had denied starting the bus service.

“We had conducted an inspection of the BRT corridor as per basic safety arrangements and we asked the PMC to start the bus service. Now, in the next couple of days, we are going to have trial runs on this route so that our buses will run and know exactly how it works. After the trial runs and checking all the safety arrangements as per our demands we will immediately start the bus service for the public,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director.

In the past, PMC has missed several deadlines on 5.5 km BRT corridor on Satara road which has seen a revamp.

BOX

Deadlines missed earlier:

May 31, 2018

August 1, 2018

December, 2018

March, 2019

January 1, 2021