Swargate–Katraj underground metro work to begin next week

MahaMetro has issued the work order to ITD Cementation India for the Swargate–Katraj underground metro extension, clearing the way for construction to begin finally. Officials said the contractor will start mobilising machinery shortly, with on-ground work expected to kick off next week. MahaMetro issued the work-start letter on November 20. (HT FILE)

The long-awaited extension, designed to ease traffic congestion and curb pollution in south Pune, has faced multiple delays since it was first proposed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony on September 29, 2024. The project was later revised to include two additional stations, Bibwewadi and Balajinagar, following sustained demands from residents and public representatives.

Commenting on the development, Atul Gadgil, director (Works), MahaMetro, said, “At present, the company has completed survey and design work. Physical work on the Swargate–Katraj extension will begin next week.”

The State Election Commission has granted permission for work to begin during the election period, clearing the last administrative hurdle. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2029.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, director of Public Relations, said, “All approvals have been received and the project will now move at full speed.”

The new corridor is expected to benefit commuters from Katraj, Bibwewadi, Balajinagar, Sahakarnagar, Gultekdi, Dhankawadi, Market Yard and nearby areas. It will also ease travel for passengers coming from Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur towards Swargate, offering faster connectivity and reducing congestion on key routes.