Tadoba’s tigress Chanda en route to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

Pune: The much-awaited tiger translocation project in Maharashtra’s Sahyadri Tiger Reserve has officially begun. As part of ‘Operation Tara’, forest officials have initiated the transfer of a tigress named Chanda from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, marking a major step in reviving the reserve’s tiger population. Under ‘Operation Tara’, forest officials have initiated the transfer of tigress Chanda from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur to Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. (HT FILE)

According to Tushar Chavan, field director, Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, a team from Tadoba departed with the tranquilised tigress on Wednesday evening. The convoy, carrying the big cat in a specially designed cage, is expected to reach Sahyadri by late night on November 13.

This translocation marks the beginning of a larger plan approved by the central government to move eight tigers — from Tadoba and Pench reserves — to Sahyadri in phases. In the first phase, two tigresses from Tadoba are to be relocated, with Chanda being the first.

Forest officials said Chanda was captured from the buffer zone of Tadoba’s Khadsangi forest range and fitted with a radio collar before her journey by road. The three-year-old tigress comes from a celebrated lineage — she is the offspring of Tadoba’s well-known tiger Chhota Matka and tigress Journey.

Upon arrival, Chanda will be quarantined in a holding enclosure for acclimatisation before being released into the wild within the reserve. Once released, her movements will be closely monitored using the radio collar to ensure her safe adaptation to the new habitat, said Chavan.

In Sahyadri, Chanda will be identified by the code STR-04 — denoting Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, Tigress No 4. Currently, the reserve hosts three male tigers, and the new introduction is expected to enhance the park’s breeding potential.

The operation, involving coordination between the Tadoba, Sahyadri, and state wildlife wings, is being hailed as a significant conservation milestone for western Maharashtra — a region that has long struggled to rebuild its tiger population.