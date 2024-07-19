Taking objection to Wagh Nakh insult to bravery of Shivaji Maharaj: Eknath Shinde

Politics over the authenticity of the ‘Wagh Nakh’ or tiger claw used by Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Adil Shahi general Afzal Khan took centre stage with both chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis lambasting those who questioned its legitimacy. After prominent historian Indrajeet Sawant alleged that the weapon isn’t original and is part of a stunt being pulled by the state government to fool citizens, a controversy broke out over the Wagh Nakh with Sawant claiming that the royal family who are the descendants of the warrior king are in possession of the original Wagh Nakh. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakh was on display at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Artefacts Museum in Satara during a special state function attended by CM Shinde and DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Shinde said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj disemboweled Afzal Khan who attacked Swarajya. The Wagh Nakh coming to our state is a matter of pride for each one of us. But some people are playing politics over it aimed at tarnishing the good work being done. Taking objection to the tiger claw is like an insult to the bravery and heroism of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fake tigers will not understand the importance of real tigers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” Adding to the tirade, Fadnavis said, “The intention and mentality of such people is nakli or fake.”

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakh was on display at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Artefacts Museum in Satara during a special state function attended by CM Shinde and DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The district administration said that the weapon had been brought from the Victoria Albert Museum, London and kept in hall no. 3 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Artefacts Museum. To protect the weapon, a foolproof and elaborate security system was commissioned through CCTV cameras, sensors and other security systems. Students from any two schools in Satara district could see the weapon daily free-of-cost. Other visitors would be charged a ticket of ₹10 and the weapon would be open for viewing from 10 am to 5 pm.

Fadnavis described the event as Shivshastra Shauryagatha – Ek Aitihasik Kshan (heroic tale of Shivaji’s weapon: a historic moment) in his tweet which further added, “Inauguration of an exhibition hall showcasing legendary weapons and the historical Wagh Nakh at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Satara.”

The claw has been kept in a watertight box with appropriate temperature maintained to avoid moisture generation inside.

“This is the opportunity to connect with the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Don’t create fights over the issue. This is an age-old disease as such people existed during the reign of Shivaji Maharaj. Now the tiger claw cannot be used to disembowel someone but the same should be used to remove the rust and fungus in the thinking of some people,” Fadnavis added.