Tarangan to bring the cosmos closer to Pune

Adarsh Shikshan Mandali (ASM) has added another feather to its cap with the inauguration of a planetarium at the Abhinava Vidyalaya English Medium Primary School. Named Dr Nanasaheb Upasani Planetarium, it is the first in India to feature the Digistar 2025 projection system from Evans and Sutherland, USA, the institute has claimed. The project was made possible through the Vidyalakshmi Foundation, a private trust run by the family of noted educationist and first president of ASM, Upasani. A 50-seater, the planetarium promises a fully immersive, 360-degree experience, delivering high-resolution visuals and real-time simulations of astronomical events. (HT PHOTO)

The inauguration ceremony, held on April 30 this year, was attended by Arvind Paranjape, director of Mumbai’s Nehru Planetarium; Suresh Naik, former group director at ISRO; and several other dignitaries from the fields of academics and science.

At a press conference held on Sunday, August 10, ASM member Avinash Pradhan said, “This is the brainchild of (Nanasaheb) Upasani, a gesture ahead of its time. The planetarium is not just for entertainment. It will enable interactive learning in technology, mathematics, and other STEM subjects. We plan to open it to students from other schools and the public, with ticket bookings available online.”

An ASM member said, “While the primary focus is on Abhinava Vidyalaya students, ASM plans to open the planetarium to the wider community in the coming months. This is a tribute to Upasani’s vision of accessible education. It will inspire young minds and bring the mysteries of the cosmos closer to our community.”

A 50-seater, the planetarium promises a fully immersive, 360-degree experience, delivering high-resolution visuals and real-time simulations of astronomical events. Installed by Infovision Technologies, the planetarium integrates advanced dome projection technology with content from global space agencies such as ISRO, NASA, and the European Space Agency. The planetarium also supports dome-casting for live events, and allows educators and students to create their own shows.

Infovision director Abhijeet Shetye said, “Our aim is to make this ‘Tarangan’ an identity of Pune. It will be part of the city’s cultural circuit for visitors.”

Whereas Paranjape recalled that the ‘Tarangan’ concept was first introduced in 1999 at the Nehru Planetarium. “This is now the 65th planetarium, and we are creating shows linked to school syllabi. We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ISRO to live-stream upcoming missions such as the Chandrayaan within the next month. The shows will be available in Hindi, English, and Marathi,” Paranjape said.

ASM member Rajshree Telkar said that astronomy-related sessions have already been integrated into the weekly timetable for classes five to eight, blending topics from biology, mathematics, and physics. An ‘Amateur Astronomy Club’ has also been set up for sky-gazing sessions and discussions.

With the addition of this planetarium, ASM has not only strengthened its own educational infrastructure but also given Pune a new cultural and scientific landmark that promises to inspire future generations to come.