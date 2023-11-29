Teachers’ recruitment advert to be published in the next 10-15 days

Following a video that recently went viral on social media wherein state school education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, is seen getting angry with a girl who asks for information about teachers’ recruitment, the state education department has clarified that the advertisement for teachers’ recruitment in all districts of the state will be published at the same time in the next 10 to 15 days.

(REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Teachers’ recruitment hasn’t been carried out in the state for several years now, and lakhs of unemployed youth are keeping their eyes peeled for the teachers’ recruitment advertisement to be released by the state government. Earlier this month, Kesarkar had announced that 30,000 teachers’ posts will be filled in the state but the recruitment of teachers has been delayed due to issues related to vacancy information, roster verification, equal reservation verification and so on.

Kuldeep Ambekar, president, Students’ Helping Hand Organisation, said, “Still, the work of parallel reservation check of all the districts has not been completed. Also, the issue of appointment of around 2,000 candidates as part of the 2017 recruitment has not yet been resolved. Therefore, the appointment of these candidates will be completed first. After that, the advertisement for vacancies in all Zilla Parishads in the state will be published simultaneously.”

Whereas Kesarkar said, “At present, the recruitment process for vacant teachers’ posts in the Zilla Parishad schools has been completed. Recruitment of teachers in the municipal and metropolitan schools is still going on. It is going to be a little late. However, the advertisement of Zilla Parishad teachers’ recruitment in all districts of the state will be published simultaneously. We have to wait for another 10 to 15 days.”