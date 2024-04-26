 Teachers’ recruitment process to resume after LS elections - Hindustan Times
Teachers’ recruitment process to resume after LS elections

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 27, 2024 05:24 AM IST

ECI allows teacher appointments in areas with completed voting. Maharashtra Education Dept plans recruitment drive for 21,678 positions in schools.

The Central Election Commission (ECI) has allowed the appointment of teachers in the places where direct voting has already taken place. Accordingly, all the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Parishads have received instructions regarding teacher recruitment from the state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

While the proceedings of the first round are going on, the administrative process is being done following all the rules for conducting the next round of selection. (HT PHOTO)
The education department published a bulletin in this regard on Friday.

While the proceedings of the first round are going on, the administrative process is being done following all the rules for conducting the next round of selection.

“Taking into account the demands of ex-servicemen, project victims, earthquake victims and similar positions in the next round, in a fair manner and following the instructions of the government decision, action is being taken with due care to avoid any legal complications in the future. Efforts are being made to take it as soon as possible,” Mandhare said.

In February, the Maharashtra School Education Department scheduled an extensive recruitment drive for 21,678 positions in 1,258 schools, including Zilla Parishad, municipal corporations, and private schools.

The School Education Department has already begun the state-wide process via the Pavitra portal, a technology-based centralised recruitment platform designed to ensure transparency. However, it was stopped after the Model Code of Conduct went into effect.

News / Cities / Pune / Teachers’ recruitment process to resume after LS elections
