Techi crushed under dumper in Pune, driver held

A 27-year-old software engineer from Thane came under the rear wheel of the dumper and died in Banner late Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tejal Tayade who was working as a software engineer in Thane and had come to Pune for work purposes.

Chandrashekhar Sawant, senior police inspector at Banner police station, said, “The deceased along with her friend were on a two-wheeler near Jupiter Hospital when their motorcycle skidded and she fell on the ground and accidentally came under the rear wheel of the dumper.”

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

According to Sawant, driver of the dumper, Rahul Sawant was arrested from the spot.

A case has been filed against the driver at Banner police station under sections 106(1) and 125(a) of the BNS.