Teenage boy held for molesting student in school 

The Samartha Police on Monday arrested a 19-year-old student for allegedly molesting a class seven girl on the second floor of a prominent school on August 15. According to a senior inspector of Samarth police station, Umesh Gitte, the incident took place at a well-known school in the Bhavani Peth area. Based on a complaint lodged by a 30-year-old woman, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the perpetrator. The FIR states that the incident took place when the victim had gone to the second floor of the school building to search for her bag. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The FIR states that the incident took place when the victim had gone to the second floor of the school building to search for her bag. The accused who was standing near the washroom saw the girl and forcibly dragged her inside the washroom, where he allegedly tried to molest her.

The minor girl somehow managed to escape the horrific incident and reached home. She narrated the whole incident to her mother, following which the case was lodged. The accused has been booked under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74, 75 (1) (i) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.