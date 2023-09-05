One held for murder of MSEDCL staffer

PUNE: Anti Dacoity and Anti Vehicle Theft Squad 1 of the Pune city police arrested a teenager for the alleged murder of a senior technician of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Dhayari on Monday. After checking CCTV footage in the area and other technical analysis, police identified the accused and arrested him within four hours of the crime. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, Siddhant Dilip Mandavkar, 19, a resident of Pokale Wasti in Dhayari was arrested by an investigating team in front of SNDT College on Karve Road on Monday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Mandavkar killed MSEDCL staffer Gopal Kailas Mandave, over a dispute regarding the former’s love affair.

Sunil Tambe, additional commissioner of Police said, “The accused was in a relationship with the deceased’s mother-in-law. Deceased Mandave and his wife were not happy over the nature of the relationship and hence there were frequent conflicts between the victim and the accused.”

Tambe further informed that Mandavkar and Mandave decided to settle the issue on Monday and while heading towards Dhayari there were heated exchanges between the duo, which resulted in the accused attacking Mandave with a knife. The victim sustained serious injuries on his wrist, hand, and neck and died later on Monday.

After checking CCTV footage in the area and other technical analysis, police identified the accused and arrested him within four hours of the crime. After the arrest, the accused was handed over to Sinhagad Road police station, where he admitted to the crime during the investigation. A case was registered against Mandavkar at Sinhagad Road police station on Monday under IPC section 302 (Punishment for murder), and further investigation is underway.

