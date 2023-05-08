Temperature likely to rise in Pune in coming days: IMD

The city will witness a rise in temperature over the next few days after experiencing below-normal temperatures over the past week, mostly due to continuous spells of rainfall, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday evening, the city received moderate rainfall along with thunder activities. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the city is experiencing two to three degrees Celsius below-normal temperatures along with cloudy weather and light rainfall in many areas.

Speaking about the current weather conditions, KS Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services, said, “Low-pressure area formed over South-East Bay of Bengal and adjacent Andaman Sea on Monday morning. This will intensify in a depression on May 9, and further into a cyclonic storm over the South-East Bay of Bengal and the surrounding East-Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on May 10. This formation is pulling all the inland moisture.”

Currently, there is no weather system activated over Maharashtra. Therefore, the sky will mainly clear and the weather will be dry, said officials.

Vineet Kumar, a former scientist at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), said, “As per the latest IMD-GFS, the ongoing rain thunderstorm activities will continue till May 8 and the city is expected to experience a dry spell from May 9 onwards.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, the city received moderate rainfall along with thunder activities at many places. The IMD recorded 9.5 mm rainfall in Shivajinagar, 7.5 mm rainfall in the Talegaon area and 9 mm rainfall at NDA. “There is a light moisture incursion coming up from western and northwestern winds, which resulted in favourable conditions for clouds forming over the city, consequently, the city witnessed rainfall today,” said an IMD official.

Precautions

- Avoid going outside between 11am and 3pm

- Drink enough water before going out

- Protect yourself from overexposure to the sun