Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ten injured in honeybee attack at Shivneri Fort

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2025 05:12 AM IST

The incident occurred between 12-12:30 pm near the Hatti Talav area during a function marking the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

At least ten people, including two doctors and two forest guards, were injured after being stung by a swarm of honeybees at Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday.

The bee attack took place where a medical team and forest guards had been stationed as part of security and emergency preparedness for the event. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The bee attack took place where a medical team and forest guards had been stationed as part of security and emergency preparedness for the event. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred between 12-12:30 pm near the Hatti Talav area during a function marking the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The bee attack took place where a medical team and forest guards had been stationed as part of security and emergency preparedness for the event.

“The injured persons were given immediate medical attention, including anti-allergic injections, before being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” said Pradip Chavan, range forest officer of the Junnar range.

Rajkumar Chavan, a member of Junnar rescue team, said, “Around 10-15 people have been injured, immediately they offered medical help from the medical camp and five were seriously injured and shifted to Junnar government hospital for treatment.’’ Injured individuals are currently stable and recovering, he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On