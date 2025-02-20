Ten injured in honeybee attack at Shivneri Fort

At least ten people, including two doctors and two forest guards, were injured after being stung by a swarm of honeybees at Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday. The bee attack took place where a medical team and forest guards had been stationed as part of security and emergency preparedness for the event. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred between 12-12:30 pm near the Hatti Talav area during a function marking the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The bee attack took place where a medical team and forest guards had been stationed as part of security and emergency preparedness for the event.

“The injured persons were given immediate medical attention, including anti-allergic injections, before being shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” said Pradip Chavan, range forest officer of the Junnar range.

Rajkumar Chavan, a member of Junnar rescue team, said, “Around 10-15 people have been injured, immediately they offered medical help from the medical camp and five were seriously injured and shifted to Junnar government hospital for treatment.’’ Injured individuals are currently stable and recovering, he added.