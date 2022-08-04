TET manipulation: 7,880 successful candidates disqualified, barred from exam
Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has disqualified 7,880 successful candidates across the state after they were found to be involved in alleged manipulation of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) results. The candidates have also been prohibited from appearing for the same exam in future.
MSCE in its notification on Wednesday said that during the course of police investigation, 7,880 candidates were found to be involved in tampering with result to clear the exam.
“The decision taken today involves disqualifying these candidates who had manipulated their results. They have also been barred from appearing for this exam in future,” said Shailaja Darade, MSCE commissioner who issued the notification.
The decision to disqualify them came after a committee under additional chief secretary formed to look into the TET scam submitted its report to the state government.
Earlier this year, investigation by cyber police in Pune revealed alleged malpractices in the results of TET-2020.
A report was later prepared with list of candidates who manipulated the outcome and submitted to the state government by Pune police. Using the certificates these candidates obtained by malpractices, some of them secured jobs as teachers.
The probe revealed that marks of these candidates were allegedly tampered in exchange of money. According to police officials, the manipulation was done in exchange of Rs50,000-Rs60,000 from each candidate.
Tukaram Supe, suspended commissioner of MSCE and commissioner Sukhdev Dere were among those arrested in connection with the alleged tampering of TET-2020 results.
Police also arrested Pritesh Deshmukh, director of GA Software, the firm responsible for conducting the exam, and Abhishek Sawrikar, a consultant with the education department.
Meanwhile, a case has already been registered at cyber police station under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act, and Sections 7 and 8 has been registered.
B’luru records highest August rainfall in five years: IMD
Bengaluru has recorded 63.3 mm of rain till Wednesday morning, the highest in the last five years recorded in August, officials from the India Meteorological Department said. As per the department records, the average rain during this month was 3.0 mm. The highest rain for August was reported on August 15, 2017, when the city recorded 128.7 mm rain. Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 459 mm rain, a departure 150% more than normal.
Fazil murdered to avenge BJP leader’s killing: Cops
The probe into the murder of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet has revealed that the attack was in retaliation to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Nettaru, a Mangaluru police said on Wednesday, who did not wish to be named. Based on a tipoff, the police arrested six people on Monday in connection with the murder from the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police probe revealed Suhas Shetty to be the prime accused in the case.
Siddaramaiah b’day bash leads to traffic snarls in Davanagere
Karnataka's Davanagere district battled with heavy traffic as long as 6 kilometres on Wednesday as senior Congress leader and former chief minister of the state Siddaramaiah is celebrating his 75th birthday with lakhs of supporters coming on the streets. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join the celebration. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and representative of the Indian National Congress party in the state of Karnataka.
Rahul calls BJP ‘colonisers’, says party dividing people
Former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, calling them “colonisers” and pursuing a path that “infuses hate and divides people.” “The Congress government whereas has brought people together, created harmony in the state. the BJP government is dividing people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state,” Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Davangere, 261km from Bengaluru.
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect by Murugha Math head seer
Former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Murugha Math, one of the important religious centres for the Lingayat community, in Chitradurga, joining a long of list of political leaders who have marked their presence in the monastery in recent times. Gandhi was also given the 'Lingadeekshe' or ceremonially initiated into the Lingayat sect by the head seer, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
