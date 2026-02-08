Third tigress released into the wild at Sahyadri Tiger Reserve

In a significant boost to tiger conservation in western Maharashtra, a third tigress was released into the wild at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) early Saturday morning. Officially designated as STR-06, the tigress was released into the core forest area of the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, marking another milestone in the state’s tiger reintroduction programme. Wildlife guides and frontline forest staff at Sahyadri have fondly named her Hirkani, inspired by local history and folklore. (HT)

The tigress was earlier identified as PTR-123 at the Pench Tiger Reserve in eastern Maharashtra and was renumbered following her relocation, in line with official protocol. Wildlife guides and frontline forest staff at Sahyadri have fondly named her Hirkani, inspired by local history and folklore.

According to Tushar Chavan, field director of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, the translocation was carried out with meticulous planning and strict adherence to established wildlife protocols.

“The tigress was captured on Thursday, February 5, at around 5 pm from the Nagalwadi forest range of Pench Tiger Reserve and safely transported to Sahyadri. She was then taken by boat to the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, arriving late Friday night,” he said.

A team of veterinary officers conducted a detailed medical examination upon her arrival to assess her fitness for release. “She was provided water and meat, both of which she consumed, indicating that she was stable and not under stress. The tigress was released at a secure location in the core forest area at around 6 am on Saturday,” Chavan added.

Under the phased reintroduction programme, the first tigress, Chanda, was translocated to Sahyadri on November 13, 2025, followed by a second tigress in December 2025. With the arrival of STR-06, the known tiger population in the reserve has now reached six, three males and three females, providing a promising foundation for future conservation.

Forest officials said the introduction of STR-06 is expected to play a key role in establishing a stable breeding population in the reserve. The Koyna landscape already hosts a male tiger, STR-03, popularly known as Baji, and officials are hopeful the pairing will support natural population growth in the coming years.

Spread across 1,165 square kilometres, the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve is among Maharashtra’s most ambitious conservation projects. Covering parts of Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, it forms a critical section of the northern Western Ghats, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot rich in flora, fauna and several endemic species.

Despite retaining good forest cover and a healthy prey base, natural tiger dispersal into the Sahyadri landscape has remained limited.

Wildlife experts have long advocated managed tiger introductions to restore the ecological role of apex predators in the region. Tigers help regulate prey populations, maintain forest health and improve overall ecological balance.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Tushar Chavan, with support from deputy director Kiran Jagtap, assistant conservator of forests Baba Hakke, range forest officer Sangram Godse (Mobile Squad), along with other forest officers, frontline staff, honorary wildlife wardens and veterinarians.