Three arrested for opening fire, assault in Loni Kalbhor

The Loni Kalbhor police on Friday night arrested three persons for opening fire in the air and attacking a woman with stone which left her with head and leg injuries. According to Rajendra Karnakot, incharge, Loni Kalbhor Police Station, at around 8.15 pm, four persons alighted from a SUV Fortuner near Jai Malhar Hotel to answer the nature's call.

A watchman, identified as Akshay Sahebrao Chavan, at a nearby plot objected to them stating that his wife was present at the spot. A war of words broke out between them and the accused physically assaulted the guard and one of them threw a stone which hit the victim and injured her. Meanwhile, one of the accused pulled out a pistol and fired in the air.

The police on receiving the alert reached the spot and detained the accused and seized the weapon. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone V) Rajkumar Shinde said that the three accused have been arrested.