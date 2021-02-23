Three booked under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
PUNE: Three of a family were booked by the Pune rural police under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, for causing the death of an eight-month pregnant woman and her child by taking her to a godman instead of a hospital when she started experiencing pain.
The deceased was identified as Deepali Mahesh Bidkar (23) of Shilim village of Lonavla, according to a statement issued by Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) - an organisation started by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.
A complaint was lodged by Deepali’s brother Santosh Ashok Magar. Among the accused are the woman’s husband, and both his parents.
“The pregnant woman was taken to a godman in the village by her husband and his parents. The baby and the 23-year-old mother, both died because of it,” said Milind Deshmukh, Pune head of ANiS.
A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Black Magic Act was registered at Lonavla rural police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three booked under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wagholi residents write to Aditya Thackeray against garbage menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSRTC Pune division tightens Covid measures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU faces financial crunch, appeals alumni to donate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project to be floated this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision on holding board exams online yet, parents advise against
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune applicant allotted Gadchiroli exam centre for health department recruitment exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of civic polls, corporators prioritise lane concretisation work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Footpath and drainage repair season begins ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare leaves housing societies in Pune to seek net protection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro work hits roadblock on Old Mumbai-Pune highway due to absence of road width
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets 30 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of minor daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for suicide abetment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WMTPA meets Sitharaman over GST’s “oppressive” terms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Jhunj: 23-year old MIT student spearheads cleanliness at historical sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox