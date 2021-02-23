Three booked under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune

PUNE: Three of a family were booked by the Pune rural police under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, for causing the death of an eight-month pregnant woman and her child by taking her to a godman instead of a hospital when she started experiencing pain.

The deceased was identified as Deepali Mahesh Bidkar (23) of Shilim village of Lonavla, according to a statement issued by Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) - an organisation started by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

A complaint was lodged by Deepali’s brother Santosh Ashok Magar. Among the accused are the woman’s husband, and both his parents.

“The pregnant woman was taken to a godman in the village by her husband and his parents. The baby and the 23-year-old mother, both died because of it,” said Milind Deshmukh, Pune head of ANiS.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Black Magic Act was registered at Lonavla rural police station.