Three cases under the POCSO Act lodged on Wednesday

City police on Wednesday lodged cases against perpetrators under the POCSO Act in three separate incidents. In the first case, a 17-year-old minor girl was raped by an innkeeper. The incident took place between January 2023 and March 2024 at Shinde Vasti in Hadapsar. The accused is a serial criminal and is currently lodged in Amravati Jail. The victim filed a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station on Wednesday. In the second incident, a 20-year-old accused, who stalked a minor girl repeatedly and lured her for marriage was booked under the POCSO Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused is a resident of MHADA Colony in Hadapsar and knew the victim and forcefully established a physical relationship with the victim on several occasions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the second incident, a 20-year-old accused, who stalked a minor girl repeatedly and lured her for marriage was booked under the POCSO Act. When the mother of the victim girl asked the accused to stay away from her daughter, the youngster threatened to kill her and the family leading to the registration of an FIR.

In the third case, Vishrantwadi Police arrested a young man who raped a minor girl by taking advantage of her being alone at home and lured her into marriage.

The incident came to light after the victim became pregnant and the crime took place between December 2023 and January 2024 in the victim’s house in Dhanori where she lived. The victim in her complaint alleged that the accused promised marriage and kept physical relations with her leading to pregnancy.