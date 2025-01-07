Three dead in clash over water supply in Dharashiv

Three persons were killed and three others injured after a violent clash between two groups over sharing water from a well for their farm in Bavi village, Dharashiv district, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on January 5 and police have since arrested five suspects. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Appa Bhau Kale, 65, Parmeshwar Kale, 22, and Sunil Kale.

According to Kalamb police, the victims and accused are distant relatives who share agricultural land. A common well on their farm has traditionally been used to distribute water for crops.

A police investigation revealed that tensions escalated due to the declining water levels in the well. Appa reportedly refused to share water with Sunil, advising him to arrange an alternate water source for his crops. This led to tensions between the two sides and the dispute turned violent.

Police stated that during the confrontation, accused individuals — Bhagyawant Dashrath Kale, Vandana Bhagyawant Kale, Uttareshwar Bhagyawant Kale, Kalavati Dashrath Kale, Sunil Parmeshwar Kale, Rekha Parmeshwar Kale, Balu Bai Uttareshwar Kale, Rajendra Bhau Kale, Tatya Bapu Kale, and Nagesh Uttareshwar Kale — allegedly attacked Appa and Parmeshwar using wooden sticks, knives, and other weapons.

Deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Pawar, Kalamb division, said, “The issue arose over water sharing from a common well for agricultural use. So far, we have arrested five suspects, and teams are actively searching for others.”

According to officials, the injured individuals have been hospitalised at medical facility in Dharashiv for treatment, while police are working to prevent further unrest.

“There are some tensions in the area and additional security forces have been deployed to maintain peace and order,” said the officer.

A case has been registered at Yermala police station under various sections of the BNS, including 103(1), 118(1), 115(2), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), and 190.