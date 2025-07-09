Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Three electric vehicles donated to Sassoon hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Sassoon General Hospital received three electric vehicles from Skoda Volkswagen India as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The vehicles will be used for patient transfer within the hospital premises.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean, Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Sassoon is the largest government hospital in western Maharashtra and a crucial lifeline for the poor and underprivileged. The donated vehicles will help in transferring patients, particularly those in critical condition requiring immediate attention or diagnostic tests, between departments.”

Amol Patil, regional head, Skoda Volkswagen India and others attend the handover ceremony.

