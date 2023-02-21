Three errors found in HSC English exam; board to consult experts

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations commenced on Monday with much fanfare, however, an error was recorded in the HSC’s first paper, as the state board erroneously printed the synoptic answers in place of three sub-questions. Despite the error in three questions, state board says no injustice will be done with students,

The error was noticed in the poetry section of the English paper, which was held from 11 am to 2 pm. n Question 3, students were unable to decipher sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5. In one question, answers were given. Two other questions included instruction meant for examiners while assessing the answer sheet. These questions were allotted two marks each, totalling six marks.

Speaking to HT, Anuradha Oak, secretary of the state board said, “I have come to know about the error. A joint meeting of the Board of Studies in English and chief moderators of all divisions was to take place today, but they couldn’t meet. Once the experts meet, the board will come to know about the issue exactly and will take a decision accordingly. However, I assure that no injustice will be done to students and they should not worry about it.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the state board said, “On February 21, three errors were found in the English paper of Class 12 students. A meeting of the board members will be held and decision will be taken related to the errors.”

In the absence of any clarification, many students did not solve the questions. Parents have demanded that students be granted full marks for these questions.

Pranjali Mhetre a student said, “While going through the question paper, we were surprised to see answers written instead of questions in the poetry section. Many students at our exam centre asked authorities for clarifications, but they were unable to address our issues. Some students did not solve the questions.”

Archana Kalantri a parent whose daughter is appearing for HSC exams said, “It is surprising that the state board made such an error. Lakhs of students got confused due to this mistake, and every single mark matters in the board exams. So, loosing six marks will be a major problem for students.State board either should give 6 marks to all those students who have attempted the question or find a better solution on this issue.”

