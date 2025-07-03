Three history-sheeters held, 37 lakh recovered

Hadapsar police arrested three history sheeters for involvement in robbery and house break-in cases and recovered stolen jewellery worth ₹37 lakh. The arrest was made on June 25, said officials. After a house break-in case was registered at Hadapsar on June 14 police analysed more than 800 CCTVs from the city and Pune rural area to ascertain the identity of the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Arjun Puri, 33, from Manjri; Ravisingh Shyam Singh Kalyani, 27, from Ramtekdi Hadapsar; and Niranjan Singh Bharatsingh Dudhani, 44, from Ambernath in Thane.

Police said the accused were involved in two cases registered at Hadapsar, and one each case reported at Koregaon Park and Cidco police station in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

After a house break-in case was registered at Hadapsar on June 14 police analysed more than 800 CCTVs from the city and Pune rural area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Sanjay Mogale, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station, said, “The accused used a car during the crime. But it was not in the name of the accused and they also used a fake number plate. To mislead the investigation after the robbery they went towards the Lavale area.”

Police recovered stolen cash and gold ornaments worth ₹22.50 lakh and a car worth ₹14.50 lakh used in the crime.