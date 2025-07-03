Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Three history-sheeters held, 37 lakh recovered

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 03, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Arjun Puri, 33, from Manjri; Ravisingh Shyam Singh Kalyani, 27, from Ramtekdi Hadapsar; and Niranjan Singh Bharatsingh Dudhani, 44, from Ambernath in Thane

Hadapsar police arrested three history sheeters for involvement in robbery and house break-in cases and recovered stolen jewellery worth 37 lakh. The arrest was made on June 25, said officials.

After a house break-in case was registered at Hadapsar on June 14 police analysed more than 800 CCTVs from the city and Pune rural area to ascertain the identity of the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
After a house break-in case was registered at Hadapsar on June 14 police analysed more than 800 CCTVs from the city and Pune rural area to ascertain the identity of the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Arjun Puri, 33, from Manjri; Ravisingh Shyam Singh Kalyani, 27, from Ramtekdi Hadapsar; and Niranjan Singh Bharatsingh Dudhani, 44, from Ambernath in Thane.

Police said the accused were involved in two cases registered at Hadapsar, and one each case reported at Koregaon Park and Cidco police station in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district.

After a house break-in case was registered at Hadapsar on June 14 police analysed more than 800 CCTVs from the city and Pune rural area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Sanjay Mogale, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station, said, “The accused used a car during the crime. But it was not in the name of the accused and they also used a fake number plate. To mislead the investigation after the robbery they went towards the Lavale area.”

Police recovered stolen cash and gold ornaments worth 22.50 lakh and a car worth 14.50 lakh used in the crime.

News / Cities / Pune / Three history-sheeters held, 37 lakh recovered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On