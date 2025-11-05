Three minors hack boy, 17, to death in broad daylight

Three juveniles have been taken into custody for hacking a boy, 17, to death with a Koyta (sharp weapon) in broad daylight on Bajirao Road. The police have seized the weapon that was used in the murder. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday near Maharana Pratap Garden, Bajirao Road, when Mayank and Abhijit were riding a two-wheeler towards Shivajinagar. (HT)

The deceased has been identified as Mayank Somdatt Kharare, 17, a resident of Sane Guruji Nagar, Ambil Odha. His friend, Abhijit Santosh Ingle, 16, from the Dandekar Bridge area, sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday near Maharana Pratap Garden, Bajirao Road, when Mayank and Abhijit were riding a two-wheeler towards Shivajinagar. Suddenly, three persons wearing masks riding another motorcycle, allegedly from the Janata Vasahat (slum) area, intercepted the duo near Telephone Bhavan on Bajirao Road. What began as an argument between the two sides turned into a full-fledged assault with the trio repeatedly hitting Mayank on the head with a Koyta. Mayank, who sustained grievous injuries, collapsed on the spot while his friend Abhijit, who tried to intervene, sustained injuries to his face. No sooner Mayank collapsed, the assailants fled the scene, leaving behind the weapon at the site.

Upon learning of the murder, senior officials, including deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), Krushikesh Rawale, rushed to the spot.

Rawale said, “The three accused have been identified and have been taken into custody. We have also recovered the weapon that was used in the murder.”

Investigation into the case revealed that the three accused, the deceased, and his friend all hailed from the Janata Vasahat area. According to the police, the reason behind the murder is an old enmity between the deceased and the three accused. Earlier this year in July, a case was registered at the Parvati police station wherein the deceased Mayank was the main accused and the three juveniles had lodged the complaint.