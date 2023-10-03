Three motorcycles stolen from Swargate police colony

PUNE After searching for his motorcycle, a 35-year-old Sahakarnagar resident and owner of one of these three motorcycles filed a complaint at the Khadak police station on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Three motorcycles worth ₹1.55 lakh were stolen from a lane inside the Swargate police residential complex between September 28 and 29.

The police barracks are on one side of the road, the police station is on the other, and the traffic police post on the third side sees regular police action. Despite the heavy police presence in the vicinity, the robbers were successful in stealing the automobiles.

After desperately searching for his motorcycle, a 35-year-old Sahakarnagar resident and owner of one of these three motorcycles filed a complaint at the Khadak police station on Saturday.

“On the night of September 28, many individuals parked their motorcycles on the ground of Swargate police Colony to witness and participate in the Ganpati visarjan procession in the old parts of the city,” Khadak senior police inspector (SPI) Sunil Mane said.

“Private vehicles were not allowed to ply on Tilak Road; therefore, these people parked their vehicles inside the police colony,” Mane added.

Those who had gone to witness Ganesh visarjan returned to the Swargate police colony and found that their motorbikes were missing.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, admitted that the colony does not have CCTV surveillance and that the premises are poorly secured.

