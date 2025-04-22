Menu Explore
Three policemen suspended for extorting money during night patrol 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 22, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Three marshals from the Cop 24 initiative were suspended for allegedly accepting a ₹3,000 bribe during a night patrol in Pashan.

Three beat marshals from the newly launched Cop 24 initiative have been suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe of 3,000 from a resident during a night patrol in Pashan. The incident took place at Yashwant Shivlila Society, where work on the parking floor was underway during the night of April 13. 

On April 13, work was going on till late at night and at around 11 pm, the three officers arrived on the scene in a patrol vehicle and reportedly demanded money from a resident, citing the noise from the construction as a disturbance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
On April 13, work was going on till late at night and at around 11 pm, the three officers arrived on the scene in a patrol vehicle and reportedly demanded money from a resident, citing the noise from the construction as a disturbance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Suspended cops have been identified as Santosh Shinde, Pratik Trimbke and Dinesh Ingale. On April 13, work was going on till late at night and at around 11 pm, the three officers arrived on the scene in a patrol vehicle and reportedly demanded money from a resident, citing the noise from the construction as a disturbance. Cops said that they had received a complaint on Dial 112. 

The society’s chairman reported that the officers asked him to visit the Balewadi police outpost and demanded a bribe to settle the matter. One officer allegedly stated, “We’ll manage it. You settle the matter quickly,” before demanding  5,000.  

The chairman claimed he paid 3,000 on the spot. Taking suo moto action in this case, the Pune city police launched an enquiry in this case on Friday. During the probe, it was established that cops had taken 3,000. DCP Nikhil Pingale submitted a detailed report, after which all three officers were suspended. 

