Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Three pose as police, steal gold jewellery worth 2.75  

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2025 08:10 AM IST

तीन अज्ञात व्यक्तींनी पोलिसांचा भास करून विश्रांतवाडीतील वृद्ध दांपत्याकडून ₹2.75 लाखाचे सोने चोरी केले. पोलीस तपास सुरू आहे.

Three unidentified men posing as police officers reportedly stole gold jewellery worth 2.75 lakh from an elderly couple in Vishrantwadi. The incident took place on Saturday morning when the perpetrators approached the couple under the pretence of conducting a routine check. 

A case has been filed at Vishrantwadi police station under BNS sections 318 (4), 204, 3(5).   (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, Sulochana Tukaram Chikane (71) and her husband are residents of Tingrenagar on their way to the hospital for a necessary medical check-up. When they were near Joshi Wadewale shop on Airport Road, they were approached by two unidentified individuals posing as policemen. 

The accused said they cannot wear golden ornaments considering chain snatching incidents in the locality. Soon a third accused joined them, and they requested the elderly couple to remove all the jewellery and said they would help them to keep it in their bag. 

Believing the men to be genuine officers, the couple handed over their gold, which included several pieces of valuable jewellery. 

After taking the gold, the fake policemen quickly fled the scene, leaving the couple in shock. The victims immediately realised they had been duped and rushed to the local police station to report the incident. 

Upon receiving the complaint, the police began their investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the culprits. A case has been filed at Vishrantwadi police station under BNS sections 318 (4), 204, 3(5).  

