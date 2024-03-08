To be inaugurated on March 10, new Pune airport terminal building to function after 3 weeks

Though the new terminal building of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Lohegaon Airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing at noon on March 10, it will take around three to four weeks for the facility to be operational. Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present at the Lohegaon Airport for the official inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) project. (HT FILE)

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present at the Lohegaon Airport for the official inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) project.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Shifting of several passenger facilities and other infrastructure like airline service counters, baggage screening facility, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) office and customs department office from the old terminal building to the new one will take time,” said an AAI official on condition of anonymity.

Ready for over six months, the new terminal building was waiting for formal inauguration.

“I am happy that the new terminal building will soon be operational and lessen the heavy rush faced by the old building,” said Kiran Pisal, a frequent flyer.

The New Integrated Terminal Building project missed five to six deadlines given by agencies, according to officials.

The NITB has a total built-up area of 50,000 sq mt and the completed building will have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters. Three aerobridges will be connected to the old and new terminal buildings. The Pune airport expansion project includes the construction of a new terminal building at a cost of ₹475 crore, a multilevel car parking for ₹120 crore and a new cargo complex estimated to cost ₹300 crore.