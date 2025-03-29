Tourists from Maharashtra in Thailand confirmed safe

PUNE At least 25 tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, who are currently visiting Thailand, have been confirmed safe following the earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday. At least 25 tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, who are currently visiting Thailand, have been confirmed safe following the earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand. (REUTERS)

Hindustan Times contacted various tour operators handling the group of tourists. The tour operators confirmed that all members of the group were safe and unaffected by the tremors. The tourists, who had travelled to Thailand for leisure, are continuing with their planned itinerary without any disruptions.

Yogita Gaikwad, tourist operator from Captain Nilesh Holidays, Pune, said, “Today we are here in Pattaya with a group of 17 tourists. We have not experienced any kind of tremors. Everything is fine. There is no panic here, and local authorities have assured our safety.”

A group of 17 tourists from Nashik, Mumbai and Pune are on a 14-day tour of Singapore, Dubai, Thailand. On Thursday, they landed in Thailand, and on Friday, they participated in various water sports activities.

Another Pune-based tour operator speaking on anonymity also confirmed that all eight tourists are in Phuket and are safe.

“Today they landed in Phuket after completing a tour of Bangkok and Pattaya. They are all safe and there is no need to worry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration has stated that they do not have any official information regarding the presence or safety of state residents currently in Thailand.