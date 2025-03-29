Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tourists from Maharashtra in Thailand confirmed safe

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 29, 2025 08:16 AM IST

At least 25 tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, who are currently visiting Thailand, have been confirmed safe following the earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand on Friday

PUNE At least 25 tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, who are currently visiting Thailand, have been confirmed safe following the earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand on Friday.

Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday. At least 25 tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, who are currently visiting Thailand, have been confirmed safe following the earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand. (REUTERS)
Rescue personnel work at the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday. At least 25 tourists from various parts of Maharashtra, who are currently visiting Thailand, have been confirmed safe following the earthquake that struck parts of Myanmar and Thailand. (REUTERS)

Hindustan Times contacted various tour operators handling the group of tourists. The tour operators confirmed that all members of the group were safe and unaffected by the tremors. The tourists, who had travelled to Thailand for leisure, are continuing with their planned itinerary without any disruptions.

Yogita Gaikwad, tourist operator from Captain Nilesh Holidays, Pune, said, “Today we are here in Pattaya with a group of 17 tourists. We have not experienced any kind of tremors. Everything is fine. There is no panic here, and local authorities have assured our safety.”

A group of 17 tourists from Nashik, Mumbai and Pune are on a 14-day tour of Singapore, Dubai, Thailand. On Thursday, they landed in Thailand, and on Friday, they participated in various water sports activities.

Another Pune-based tour operator speaking on anonymity also confirmed that all eight tourists are in Phuket and are safe.

“Today they landed in Phuket after completing a tour of Bangkok and Pattaya. They are all safe and there is no need to worry,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration has stated that they do not have any official information regarding the presence or safety of state residents currently in Thailand.

News / Cities / Pune / Tourists from Maharashtra in Thailand confirmed safe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On