Tourists to be banned from using plastic at Sinhagad fort: Ajit Pawar

PUNE After a meeting with the civic officials and the people’s representatives about the development of Sinhagad fort and surrounding premises, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced that plastic would be banned at the fort and other developmental work would be undertaken soon.

Though it was not specified when the plastic ban would come into effect, a detailed order from the administration is expected soon.

Pawar also announced that a parking lot would be constructed at the base of the fort and e-buses of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd ( PMPML) will ferry tourists atop the fort.

“Two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles of the tourist would be parked at the entrance of the fort. PMPML e-buses will be provided to ferry tourists which will be a paid facility, and passes would also be issued,” he said.

“Local youth will be engaged in the services. Instructions have been given to the forest department to train the youth as guides in Marathi, Hindi and English,” said Pawar.

Snacks items are also a popular attraction for tourists. Pawar said that better arrangements should be made to set up a few shops.

“There are small stalls in the fort premises. I have also asked the forest department officials to construct two to three shops at various locations as per norms which would then be leased out the locals to operate on a contract basis,” he said.

MIDC to give 5-acre land to set up garbage processing unit at Hinjewadi: Pawar

A meeting of the officials was also held to discuss the problems in Hinjewadi and pending development work in the area. Pawar said that there should be better coordination among the agencies operating in that area and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has agreed to give five-acre land for the Hinjewadi garbage processing.

“Some works have been pending, and some issues are still there. Instructions have been given to complete some work by December 31 and some of it by March 31 next year. I will take follow up from time to time,” said Pawar.