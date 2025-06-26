Towing vans off Pune roads as citizens protest illegal fines, misconduct

Towing operations have been suspended following numerous complaints from citizens about the arrogance and high-handedness of towing staff as well as the traffic police. There have been reports of citizens facing abuse at the hands of towing personnel and even the traffic police. Vehicles are towed away even in cases where parking rules’ signage is unclear, leaving citizens scrambling to retrieve their vehicles after paying hefty fines. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Citizens have complained of vehicles being towed away without prior warning or consideration. Vehicles are towed away even in cases where parking rules’ signage is unclear, leaving citizens scrambling to retrieve their vehicles after paying hefty fines. The towing personnel involved often behave in a high-handed manner showing little patience or willingness to listen to explanations, and treating the vehicle owners with dismissive contempt. The towing personnel have especially come under fire for their behaviour towards women, senior citizens and vehicle owners who try to reason with them. The aggressive approach of the towing staff coupled with a lack of transparency reflects a systemic disregard for public convenience and the misuse of power under the guise of traffic discipline, citizens have alleged.

Citizens have also complained about corruption and manipulation on the part of the traffic police. According to citizens, they have been forced to pay fines on the spot without being issued legal challans. In some cases, those who violated traffic rules have been let off after making direct cash payments.

Sheetal Borhade, a resident of Padmavati, said, “In the past, I have come across towing staff who behaved in a way that felt quite arrogant to me. There was no explanation or communication; they just towed away my two-wheeler. When I tried to speak to the traffic police, they were indifferent. There was no empathy, no willingness to listen. As a citizen, that kind of treatment was really disappointing.”

Ramesh Jadhav, a resident of Kondhwa, said, “Towing in Pune often feels completely unaccountable as vehicles are picked up without clear justification and there is no proper system to question or appeal the action. Sometimes, people are not even informed where their vehicles have been taken and the charges vary without explanation. There is no transparency and when we try to raise concerns, no one takes responsibility. It leaves citizens feeling helpless and frustrated.”

Meera Kulkarni, a civic activist, said, “Towing operations by the Pune police urgently need to be brought under a transparent and accountable system. Right now, there is little clarity about procedures which opens the door for misuse and arbitrary action. Strong anti-corruption measures like digital receipts, GPS tracking of towing vans, and a grievance redressal system must be implemented. These steps would not only build trust but also ensure that the process is fair and free from exploitation. Citizens deserve a system that upholds the law; not one that intimidates them.”

So much so that in response to civic rights’ activists demanding accountability, commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar has ordered the transfer of some traffic police personnel including senior officials; and replacement of existing contractual staff to curb corruption and end malpractices in the system.

Earlier, there were allegations that CCTV cameras were being deliberately switched off to enable siphoning of money in fines. Additional commissioner Manoj Patil told Hindustan Times on Wednesday: “We are now installing independent battery systems in each of the towing vans to ensure that the CCTV cameras remain operational throughout duty hours. Towing operations were temporarily halted following citizens’ complaints but will resume in a day or two with improved monitoring mechanisms.”