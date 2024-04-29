Traffic arrangements announced for PM Modi’s rally today

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at racecourse on April 29, 2024, the Pune traffic police have issued a set of traffic diversions, parking instructions, and regulations for heavy vehicle movement. These measures aim to ensure smooth vehicular flow and manage the influx of attendees expected for the event. In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at racecourse on April 29, 2024, the Pune traffic police have issued a set of traffic diversions, parking instructions, and regulations for heavy vehicle movement. (HT PHOTO)

On Monday, between 4 pm and 9 pm, two-way traffic will be facilitated from Paani Taaki to Turf Club Chowk in the racecourse area. Similarly, the road will be closed from Turf Club’s main entrance to Turf Club Chowk. Apart from that, the stretch from Bishop School Circle to Turf Club Chowk will see no vehicular movement during these hours. Police have suggested Mammadevi Junction and Beur Road Junction as alternate routes for the closed roads.

The route between Golibar Maidan to Bhairoba Nala on Solapur Road will be temporarily closed to traffic. Apart from that, the Mor Odha to Empress Garden Road and Mor Odha to Mammadevi stretch will be barred for vehicular movement.

Heavy vehicle movement

The movement of heavy vehicles, including trailers, containers, trucks, and others, has been restricted within the city. To curtail heavy vehicles from entering the city, their entry will be prohibited at multiple junctions including Theur Phata, Mantarwadi Phata, Khadi Machine Chowk, Katraj Chowk, Wadgaon Bridge, Chandani Chowk, Hotel Radha Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Bridge, Harris Bridge, Bopkhel Phata, Lohegaon Chowk, Theur Phata.

