Traffic changes announced in Pune ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Pune on Tuesday, the city’s traffic police have announced temporary changes to traffic flow on several major roads. Access from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk will be blocked, with a suggested alternative of turning left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and making a U-turn at Tilak Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Modi will address a gathering at SP College Ground at around 5 pm, to support the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the upcoming assembly elections.

Officials confirmed that specific routes will be adjusted to accommodate the convoy movement. On Kelkar Road, traffic will be restricted to one-way from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. Drivers are advised to take a left turn at Z Bridge, then right at Bhide Bridge junction as an alternative route.

Direct entry onto Kelkar Road from Deccan via Bhide Bridge will also be closed. An alternative route will direct vehicles to turn left after Bhide Bridge, leading to Riverside Road.

Entry from NS Phadke Chowk towards Nath Pai Chowk will be restricted, with an alternate route available via Nilayam Bridge and Sinhagad Road.

Access to Ambil Odha Junction from Babura Ghule Road will also be blocked; drivers are advised to use Joggers Park Road and Shastri Road instead.

In addition, heavy vehicles will be banned on 13 main roads throughout Tuesday to minimise congestion.