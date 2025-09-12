Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Traffic closure at Dive Ghat for road work

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 06:36 am IST

Traffic movement at Dive Ghat will remain closed on Friday between 11am and 2pm due to road widening work

Pune: Traffic movement at Dive Ghat will remain closed on Friday between 11am and 2pm due to road widening work under the Hadapsar–Dive Ghat stretch of the Alandi–Pandharpur Palkhi National Highway (NH 965). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken blasting of rocks as part of the project, under police supervision, to facilitate widening.

Traffic movement at Dive Ghat will remain closed on Friday between 11am and 2pm due to road widening work. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Traffic movement at Dive Ghat will remain closed on Friday between 11am and 2pm due to road widening work. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes during the period, including the Katraj–Bopdev Ghat Road, Khed Shivapur–Saswad Link Road, Kapurhol–Narayanpur Road and the Hadapsar–Uruli Kanchan–Shindwane Ghat Road.

SS Kadam, project director, NHAI (project implementation unit Pune), in a press release urged motorists to cooperate and use these routes for safety reasons.

News / Cities / Pune / Traffic closure at Dive Ghat for road work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On