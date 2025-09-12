Traffic closure at Dive Ghat for road work

Pune: Traffic movement at Dive Ghat will remain closed on Friday between 11am and 2pm due to road widening work under the Hadapsar–Dive Ghat stretch of the Alandi–Pandharpur Palkhi National Highway (NH 965). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has undertaken blasting of rocks as part of the project, under police supervision, to facilitate widening. Traffic movement at Dive Ghat will remain closed on Friday between 11am and 2pm due to road widening work. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes during the period, including the Katraj–Bopdev Ghat Road, Khed Shivapur–Saswad Link Road, Kapurhol–Narayanpur Road and the Hadapsar–Uruli Kanchan–Shindwane Ghat Road.

SS Kadam, project director, NHAI (project implementation unit Pune), in a press release urged motorists to cooperate and use these routes for safety reasons.