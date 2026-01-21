Traffic curbs, diversions in Pune for Grand Tour Stage 2

The Pune city traffic police on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 (Stage 2), scheduled for Wednesday, January 21. Vehicular movement along the race route will be restricted between noon and 4 pm on January 21. (HT)

The cycling race will start from the Ladies Club near Blue Nile Chowk at Bund Garden and pass through Lashkar, Wanowrie and Kondhwa before concluding at Nanded City.

Vehicular movement along the race route will be restricted between noon and 4 pm on January 21. Traffic police clarified that no road will be closed for more than 30 minutes at a stretch, except at the start and finish points.

However, the stretch from Kirad Chowk to the Ladies Club will remain closed to traffic from 9 am onwards on race day. As the finish point is at the Nanded City main gate, the Sinhagad Road–Nanded City main gate stretch will remain closed until the race concludes.

Live tracking

To help citizens plan their travel, Pune police have made available a live race-tracking link at bpgt2026.punepolice.gov.in. Commuters have been advised to check the link for real-time updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

Spectators have been requested to stand behind barricades and stop lines placed along the route and cooperate with police personnel deployed for crowd and traffic management.

Parking, schools and safety measures

Parking will not be permitted on any part of the race route. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions located along the route have been advised to remain closed, in line with orders issued by the district collector. Parents and students have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during race hours.

For public safety, 10 ambulances will be deployed at various points along the route. Traffic police said alternative routes have been arranged to minimise inconvenience, and adequate personnel will be on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Residents, traders and business owners in affected areas have been advised to plan their activities either before or after the race hours.