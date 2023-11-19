Traffic diverted, parking arrangements made for Maratha Samaj rally

With Sakal Maratha Samaj organising Manoj Jarange Patil’s public rally at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Kharadi, on Monday, November 20, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has instructed the traffic police to divert heavy vehicles on Ahmednagar Road, among other changes. Accordingly, deputy police commissioner (DCP Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar has made the necessary changes in traffic from Monday 6 am to 12 am. Considering the Maratha rally, deputy police commissioner (DCP Traffic) Vijaykumar Magar has made the necessary changes in traffic from Monday 6 am to 12 am. (HT PHOTO)

Magar said, “All heavy vehicles diverted on Ahmednagar Road considering the rush of vehicles from rural areas expected to arrive for this rally. However, essential services’ vehicles such as petrol tankers, PMPML buses, fire brigade etc. are allowed on this road.”

Accordingly, vehicles heading from Ahmednagar Road towards Hadapsar, Saswad and Satara will be diverted from Kesnand via Theur Phata on Solapur Road, while traffic from Solapur to Ahmednagar will be asked to take a right turn at Theur Phata and move towards Ahmednagar Road.

Moreover, vehicles heading from Shikrapur to Pune city are instructed to use the old Pune-Mumbai highway via Chakan and Bhosari, and vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai Road from Kharadi bypass are instructed to divert through Hadapsar.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have made parking arrangements for vehicles arriving for the rally. Parking arrangements have been made for four-wheelers at Sangamwadi, the open space near Mahalaxmi Lawns, Kharadi Octroi Naka. There are also parking lots at Moze Parking, Kendre Parking, Chowgule Parking and Riverside Road. Parking arrangements have been made for two-wheelers near Kharadi vegetable market.