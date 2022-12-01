Home / Cities / Pune News / Traffic in old Katraj ghat road diverted from Dec 3

Traffic in old Katraj ghat road diverted from Dec 3

pune news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Pune: In wake of ongoing roadworks at the Katraj to Shinde wadi Road, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued orders to make the old Katraj ghat tunnel road a one-way commute

Authorities have diverted traffic in old Katraj ghat road from December 3 due to ongoing roadworks. (HT F ILE)
Authorities have diverted traffic in old Katraj ghat road from December 3 due to ongoing roadworks. (HT F ILE)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: In wake of ongoing roadworks at the Katraj to Shinde wadi Road, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday issued orders to make the old Katraj ghat tunnel road a one-way commute.

Currently, the road department is carrying out maintenance works with the road being totally relayed. Accordingly, to avoid traffic congestion the decision has been taken.

The diversions will come into effect from December 3 and is likely to go on till the end of the year. The traffic flow coming from Satara towards Pune will be shut in the old Katraj road and will be diverted through the new Katraj tunnel road.

If both sides of the road are kept open, there will be daily traffic congestion and the risk of accidents in the ghat section. Given this, officials have decided to maintain a one-way traffic flow on the old Katraj ghat road.

Vehicle traffic from Satara will be diverted from the new Katraj tunnel to the Navale Bridge bypass highway via the Dari Pool bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out