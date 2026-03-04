Traffic police take action against 301 motorists as part of three-day drive

The Pune city traffic police conducted a special, three-day campaign against drink-driving from February 27 to March 1, 2026 during which they took action against 301 motorists across the city. During the operation, the traffic police set up 30 nakabandi (check) points across Pune and screened motorists using breathalyser tests. Data for Monday and Tuesday (Holi celebrations) is yet to be released. The Pune city traffic police conducted a special, three-day campaign against drink-driving from February 27 to March 1, 2026 during which they took action against 301 motorists across the city. (HT)

Himmant Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic division), said, “During the drive, action was taken against a total 301 motorists across 30 check points in the city. Action was taken using breathalyser tests.”

The police said that legal action was initiated against all offenders under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act which includes monetary penalties and further legal procedures.

In addition to the three-day drive, a surprise campaign against drink-driving was also conducted on February 25, 2026 at 30 locations across the city during which action was taken against 31 drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jadhav said that the enforcement drive aims to prevent road accidents, enhance road safety, protect the lives and property of citizens, and promote disciplined and responsible driving habits.

As per data, there is a 274% surge in action taken against drink-driving in January and February by the Pune city traffic police.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “As far as January and February 2026 are concerned, a total 2,190 cases were filed as against 797 in the corresponding period last year.” Patil attributed the surge in action to heavy police force being deployed at 30 nakabandi locations across the city and the police using over 50 breathalysers during Holi celebrations in the city. In January 2026, 1,031 cases of drink-driving were filed as against 484 such cases in January 2025. Similarly in February 2026, the police filed 1,159 drink-driving cases as against 313 such cases in February 2025.

Priyanka Gore, assistant police inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence and puts innocent lives at risk. Our special Holi enforcement drive was aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring that celebrations do not turn into tragedies. Strict action will continue against violators.”

Police officials said similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to maintain road safety standards in the city. Citizens have been urged to strictly follow traffic rules and ensure their own safety as well as that of others.