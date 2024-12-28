Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic police taking steps to curb rising mishaps 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 28, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amol Zende, stressed the importance of blending technology with on-ground efforts to address accident-prone areas and reduce fatalities

In the aftermath of the tragic Kesnand accident that claimed the lives of three family members, the Pune city traffic branch’s analysis department is working on holistic solutions to combat the rising toll.  

To enhance road safety, the Pune Traffic Branch has undertaken stringent measures, including prosecuting 1,396 individuals for riding triple seats, 642 for driving on the wrong side, and 12,444 for jumping signals. (HT PHOTO)
To enhance road safety, the Pune Traffic Branch has undertaken stringent measures, including prosecuting 1,396 individuals for riding triple seats, 642 for driving on the wrong side, and 12,444 for jumping signals. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amol Zende, stressed the importance of blending technology with on-ground efforts to address accident-prone areas and reduce fatalities.  

“We are using technology to analyse data and identify patterns while conducting regular spot visits to assess conditions on the ground. This helps us pinpoint the triggers of accidents and devise effective measures to prevent them,” Zende said. 

To enhance road safety, the Pune Traffic Branch has undertaken stringent measures, including prosecuting 1,396 individuals for riding triple seats, 642 for driving on the wrong side, and 12,444 for jumping signals. Repeat offenders face strict action, including recommendations for license cancellations and penalties for drunk driving. 

An advisory from the Traffic Branch underscores the need for a multi-pronged approach to prevent accidents involving heavy vehicles. One critical issue yet to be adequately addressed is the problem of labourers sleeping on roads. Many accidents occur when fatigued or distracted drivers fail to notice pedestrians or sleeping labourers. The advisory calls for coordinated efforts between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic authorities, and NGOs to create safe rest areas for labourers. Awareness campaigns can also educate labourers on the risks of sleeping on roads and encourage the use of designated zones. 

Zende also highlighted the importance of ensuring the roadworthiness of heavy vehicles and proper training for drivers.  

“Regular vehicle inspections, driver training programs, and strict enforcement of traffic laws can significantly reduce accidents. Infrastructure improvements, such as pedestrian bridges, footpaths, and designated truck routes, are equally crucial. By addressing the root causes of accidents and collaborating with all stakeholders, we can create safer roads and reduce fatalities involving heavy vehicles,” he added. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On