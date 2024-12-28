Traffic police taking steps to curb rising mishaps 

In the aftermath of the tragic Kesnand accident that claimed the lives of three family members, the Pune city traffic branch’s analysis department is working on holistic solutions to combat the rising toll. To enhance road safety, the Pune Traffic Branch has undertaken stringent measures, including prosecuting 1,396 individuals for riding triple seats, 642 for driving on the wrong side, and 12,444 for jumping signals. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amol Zende, stressed the importance of blending technology with on-ground efforts to address accident-prone areas and reduce fatalities.

“We are using technology to analyse data and identify patterns while conducting regular spot visits to assess conditions on the ground. This helps us pinpoint the triggers of accidents and devise effective measures to prevent them,” Zende said.

Repeat offenders face strict action, including recommendations for license cancellations and penalties for drunk driving.

An advisory from the Traffic Branch underscores the need for a multi-pronged approach to prevent accidents involving heavy vehicles. One critical issue yet to be adequately addressed is the problem of labourers sleeping on roads. Many accidents occur when fatigued or distracted drivers fail to notice pedestrians or sleeping labourers. The advisory calls for coordinated efforts between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), traffic authorities, and NGOs to create safe rest areas for labourers. Awareness campaigns can also educate labourers on the risks of sleeping on roads and encourage the use of designated zones.

Zende also highlighted the importance of ensuring the roadworthiness of heavy vehicles and proper training for drivers.

“Regular vehicle inspections, driver training programs, and strict enforcement of traffic laws can significantly reduce accidents. Infrastructure improvements, such as pedestrian bridges, footpaths, and designated truck routes, are equally crucial. By addressing the root causes of accidents and collaborating with all stakeholders, we can create safer roads and reduce fatalities involving heavy vehicles,” he added.