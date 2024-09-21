Traffic police write to PMC about repair road ahead of PM Modi’s visit

During President Draupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to the city in the first week of September, her vehicle encountered significant potholes which marred her travel experience. Frustrated by the poor conditions, her office reportedly sent a letter to the Pune Police expressing her dissatisfaction. So, traffic police have written a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to repair roads on a priority basis ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to city on September 27. Owning to the heavy rain, many roads on Ganeshkhind Road, Baner and Pashan were riddled by potholes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A crucial meeting was conducted via video conference with Maharashtra’s chief secretary and Pune traffic police have written a letter to repair VVIP roads on priority.

In the light of these issues, Pune deputy commissioner of police (special branch) G Sridhar wrote a letter to PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on September 13 and requested PMC to undertake repair work.

Sridhar has formally requested that immediate repairs be made to the roads designated for VVIP travel, particularly those affected by ongoing metro construction, ensuring they are pothole-free ahead of PM Modi’s arrival.

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We conducted a joint meeting with PMC officials on Friday and inspected the roads. Besides that, our officials conducted spot visit on Saturday and will convey PMC officials about road repairs.”

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent of PMC road department, said, “We have started repair work on Ganeshkhind Road, Airport Road. Besides that, we will repair SP College Road and Sarasbaug Road.”

Meanwhile, Yogesh Mhase, metropolitan commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), on Friday, has issued a notice to Pune ITCT Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), which is responsible for these roads under a use-transfer agreement.

The notice directs PITCMRL’s chief executive officer to address and complete the necessary repairs without delay.