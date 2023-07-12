Home / Cities / Pune News / 1 dead, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge

1 dead, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 12, 2023 11:53 PM IST

The incident occurred in early morning hours of the Wednesday. According to Nashik police, the bus arrived at Saptashrungi ghat on Tuesday night from Khamgaon

PUNE:

At around 5:45 am, bus driver lost control of the wheels due to dense fog and it broke the road railing and fell into the gorge. (PTI)
At around 5:45 am, bus driver lost control of the wheels due to dense fog and it broke the road railing and fell into the gorge. (PTI)

A woman was killed and 22 other passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into 400 feet deep gorge near Kalvan in Saptashrungi Ghat Nashik district.

The incident occurred in early morning hours of the Wednesday. According to Nashik police, the bus arrived at Saptashrungi ghat on Tuesday night from Khamgaon. The mishap occurred on Wednesday morning when a state-run bus was on the return journey. At around 5:45 am, bus driver lost control of the wheels due to dense fog and it broke the road railing and fell into the gorge.

After the accident, a team of local police along with other emergency services pressed into services.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Vani Government Hospital for medical treatment and five passengers were shifted to Nashik. Anant Pawar, residential medical officer said, “Medical treatment on all 22 injured passengers was to be done by government. Out of total admitted 3 were admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 19 were admitted in emergency ward.’’

Nashik district guardian minister Dada Bhuse visited the injured at the rural hospital in Vani. He said, “Unfortunately, a woman lost her life and 22 people received injuries in the accident. Most of the passengers of the bus were from Amalner tehsil in Jalgaon district.”

The minister said the kin of the dead will be paid compensation of 10 lakh.

“The government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out