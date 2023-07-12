1 dead, 22 injured as bus falls into gorge

PUNE: At around 5:45 am, bus driver lost control of the wheels due to dense fog and it broke the road railing and fell into the gorge. (PTI)

A woman was killed and 22 other passengers were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus fell into 400 feet deep gorge near Kalvan in Saptashrungi Ghat Nashik district.

The incident occurred in early morning hours of the Wednesday. According to Nashik police, the bus arrived at Saptashrungi ghat on Tuesday night from Khamgaon. The mishap occurred on Wednesday morning when a state-run bus was on the return journey. At around 5:45 am, bus driver lost control of the wheels due to dense fog and it broke the road railing and fell into the gorge.

After the accident, a team of local police along with other emergency services pressed into services.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Vani Government Hospital for medical treatment and five passengers were shifted to Nashik. Anant Pawar, residential medical officer said, “Medical treatment on all 22 injured passengers was to be done by government. Out of total admitted 3 were admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 19 were admitted in emergency ward.’’

Nashik district guardian minister Dada Bhuse visited the injured at the rural hospital in Vani. He said, “Unfortunately, a woman lost her life and 22 people received injuries in the accident. Most of the passengers of the bus were from Amalner tehsil in Jalgaon district.”

The minister said the kin of the dead will be paid compensation of ₹10 lakh.

“The government will bear the cost of the treatment of the injured,” he added.

