Man drowns in pool

Pune: A 37-year-old man from Dhanori drowned at the Divisional Sports Complex in Yerawada at 3:15 pm on Sunday. According to the police, the family members of the deceased, identified as Girish Sutar, said that he was a trained swimmer. The deceased was a trained swimmer. It was found that he had consumed alcohol before going for the swim, police said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sutar along with his family members visited the sports complex for a swim. After he entered the waters, he felt uneasy. The family members of Sutar raised an alarm and he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, according to the police.

The Yerawada police have sent the body to Sassoon General Hospitals for post-mortem.

Balkrishna Kadam, senior inspector, Yerawada police station said, “The deceased was a trained swimmer. It was found that he had consumed alcohol before going for the swim. The exact reason for death will be confirmed only after investigation. We have filed a case of accidental death.”

